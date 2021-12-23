Comic: Claytoonz: Jim Jordan mixes up his cover-ups

Your tax-deductible GIFT to nonprofit authentically local independent news can be TRIPLED by NewsMatch & our Community Challenge Fund, but donate NOW, before it's too late! Fight fake news with REAL WATCHDOG REPORTING from TucsonSentinel.com »

The January 6 Committee, that congressional group investigating the attack on the Capitol committed by white nationalist Trump supporters, has subpoenaed Congressman Jim Jordan.

Jim Jordan is that Republican who uses congressional hearings to protect Trump. When he questions witnesses, he doesn’t allow them to answer. He uses his time to make accusations. When he questions witnesses on his side, he leads them with his fake questions. He spends all his time deflecting for Donald Trump. And let’s not forget his lying and deflecting to cover up the Ohio State wrestling sex abuse scandal.

Even now, he’s using a misplaced period to argue the committee is a sham.

Jim Jordan sent a text to Trump’s White House chief-of-staff arguing how vice-president (sic) Mike Pence should throw out electoral votes.

During one of the committee’s hearings, Rep. Adam Schiff presented a graphic of a text sent by Jim Jordan, though we didn’t know the sender was Jordan at the time and Schiff didn’t out him. The graphic of the text read, “On January 6, 2021, Vice President Mike Pence, as President of the Senate, should call out all electoral votes that he believes are unconstitutional as no electoral votes at all.”

Republicans complained this text was doctored by Schiff because he added a period and left off the rest of the text. The Federalist, a right-wing goon publication, expressed outrage that Schiff would misrepresent the words of Jim Jordan in such a manner, inadvertently revealing the sender of the text was Jim Jordan. Republicans are stupid. It’s like Jim Jordan was robbing a bank with pantyhose on his head and one of his colleagues called him by his name. “Hey, Jim Jordan…you with the pantyhose on your head, did you get all the 20s?”

I think that image will be in my head all day now.

Schiff, or whoever prepared the graphic, should have added an ellipsis instead of a period at the end of the text. But, so what? The committee admitted there was more to the text, but they only felt the need to show the first paragraph in the graphic because the text was long. The context was not removed. Jim Jordan’s intention was to throw out a democratically held election and install a dictator. That’s the intention in the first, second, and third paragraphs.

Also, next time you hear them screaming about this “doctoring” of the text, take note they’re not saying what was doctored. Also, try to remember all the times Republicans have taken someone’s words out of context.

The full text reads, “On January 6, 2021, Vice President Mike Pence, as President of the Senate, should call out all electoral votes that he believes are unconstitutional as no electoral votes at all — in accordance with guidance from founding father Alexander Hamilton and judicial precedence. ‘No legislative act,’ wrote Alexander Hamilton in Federalist No. 78, ‘contrary to the Constitution, can be valid.’

“The court in Hubbard v. Lowe reinforced this truth: ‘That an unconstitutional statute is not a law at all is a proposition no longer open to discussion.’ 226 F. 135, 137 (SDNY 1915), appeal dismissed, 242 U.S. 654 (1916). Following this rationale, an unconstitutionally appointed elector, like an unconstitutionally enacted statute, is no elector at all.”

See? That’s a long as text. Plus, the Alexander Hamilton argument is pure bullshit.

Jim Jordan, the king of deflectors, is screaming about the period being added instead of the dash. They’re claiming this is “evidence tampering.” Others have called for Schiff to be “indicted for conspiracy to commit treason by doctoring evidence.” Mark Levin, a Fox News goon, said California’s Supreme Court should consider revoking Schiff’s law license.

This is a great distraction from the fact Jim Jordan advocated for throwing out electoral votes. Jim Jordan got a Juris Doctor from Capital University Law School, but he never took the bar exam. It’s a good thing too because if we’re disbarring lawmakers for lying…yeah. Jim Jordan has told a few.

Right now, the only political leader who lost his law license I can think of is Rudy Giuliani, you know…because he’s a liar. And, he was telling the same lies as Jim Jordan.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy originally attempted to put Jordan on the January 6 Committee which would have been like putting Kyle Rittenhouse on his own jury. Eh, same results.

Now, everyone’s questioning if a House committee can issue a subpoena for a member of the House. Yes, they can. Jordan has said he has “nothing to hide,” so the committee is asking him, along with fellow House Goon Scott Perry, who’s refusing to cooperate. If he has nothing to hide, Jim Jordan will proudly prance his lying ass before the committee and tell the truth (BWAHAHAHAHA) about everything he knows concerning the insurrection on January 6, 2021.

The committee should subpoena these guys and if they refuse the subpoenas, then they have invalidated every future committee they serve on should they regain the majority. Let’s pretend for a moment their Benghazi hearings didn’t already do that.

If the MAGAt goons continue to defy subpoenas, then they should be referred to the Justice Department for criminal contempt. I’d like to say I wouldn’t lose any sleep if Jim Jordan goes to jail, but that’s not true. I’ll lose a lot of sleep while lying awake giggling my ass off.

The Democrats need to stop playing softball with these treasonous Republicans. Let’s send some people to jail. These guys tried to overthrow the government and install an unelected dictator. They tried to throw out an election. They’re members of Congress. They should be trying to protect the nation, not destroy it.

And while they’re at it, they need to issue subpoenas for more House members like Matt Gaetz, Marjorie Taylor Greene, Louie Gohmert, and Lauren Boebert, who had given tours to the white nationalist terrorists days before the attack and was texting locations of House members during the attack.

They need to subpoena some senators too, most notably Josh Hawkins and Ted Cruz.

They need to subpoena additional goons like Rudy Giuliani, Sidney Powell, and everyone who was around Trump on January 6. This includes Don Jr and Ivanka. Line ’em all up.

Don’t let these seditious criminals tell you how to investigate their crimes.

And when these Republicans threaten revenge when they regain the House, if you go after their crimes, ignore them. You can ignore them because right now, they’re telling you it’s OK to ignore subpoenas and the law.

Seriously, trying to overthrow the government should be illegal…even for members of the government.

