 'Twas the week before Christmas: 'Hope is not canceled' | Poem
Opinion

Poem

'Twas the week before Christmas: 'Hope is not canceled'

Shawna Hickling & Sheila Merriman Special to TucsonSentinel.com

A holiday poem, written by Shawna Hickling of Calgary, Canada, with some alterations by Sheila Merriman of Tucson, and republished with their kind permission.

T'was the week before Christmas,
And all through the town,
People wore masks,
That covered their frown.

The frown had begun
Way back in the spring,
When a global pandemic
Changed everything.

They called it Corona,
But unlike the beer,
It didn't bring good times,
It didn't bring cheer.

Contagious and deadly,
This virus spread fast,
Like a wildfire that starts
When fueled by gas.

Airplanes were grounded,
Travel was banned.
Borders were closed
Across air, sea and land.

As the world entered lockdown
To flatten the curve,
The economy halted,
And folks lost their verve.

From March to July
We rode the first wave,
People stayed home,
They tried to behave.

When summer emerged
Some spirits were lifted.
But away from caution,
Many folks drifted.

Now it's December
and cases are spiking.
Wave two — or three — has arrived,
much to our disliking.

Frontline workers,
Doctors and nurses,
Try to save people,
From riding in hearses.

It's true that this year
Has had sadness a plenty,
We'll never forget
The year 2020.

So here we are now
In the holiday season,
But why be merry?
Is there even one reason?

To decorate the house
And put up the tree,
When no one will see it,
No one but me.

But outside my window
The sunshine gently falls,
And I think to myself,
Let's deck the halls!

So, I gather the ribbon,
The garland and bows,
As I play those old carols,
My happiness grows.

Christmas ain't canceled,
And neither is hope.
If we lean on each other,
I know we can cope.

- 30 -

TucsonSentinel.com publishes analysis and commentary from a variety of community members, experts, and interest groups as a catalyst for a healthy civic conversation; we welcome your comments. As an organization, we don't endorse candidates or back specific legislation. All opinions are those of the individual authors.