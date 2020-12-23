'Twas the week before Christmas: 'Hope is not canceled' | Poem

Your tax-deductible GIFT to nonprofit authentically local independent news can be DOUBLED by NewsMatch, but donate NOW, before it's too late! Fight fake news with REAL WATCHDOG REPORTING from TucsonSentinel.com »

A holiday poem, written by Shawna Hickling of Calgary, Canada, with some alterations by Sheila Merriman of Tucson, and republished with their kind permission.

T'was the week before Christmas,

And all through the town,

People wore masks,

That covered their frown.

The frown had begun

Way back in the spring,

When a global pandemic

Changed everything.

They called it Corona,

But unlike the beer,

It didn't bring good times,

It didn't bring cheer.

Contagious and deadly,

This virus spread fast,

Like a wildfire that starts

When fueled by gas.

Airplanes were grounded,

Travel was banned.

Borders were closed

Across air, sea and land.

As the world entered lockdown

To flatten the curve,

The economy halted,

And folks lost their verve.

From March to July

We rode the first wave,

People stayed home,

They tried to behave.

When summer emerged

Some spirits were lifted.

But away from caution,

Many folks drifted.

Now it's December

and cases are spiking.

Wave two — or three — has arrived,

much to our disliking.

Frontline workers,

Doctors and nurses,

Try to save people,

From riding in hearses.

It's true that this year

Has had sadness a plenty,

We'll never forget

The year 2020.

So here we are now

In the holiday season,

But why be merry?

Is there even one reason?

To decorate the house

And put up the tree,

When no one will see it,

No one but me.

But outside my window

The sunshine gently falls,

And I think to myself,

Let's deck the halls!

So, I gather the ribbon,

The garland and bows,

As I play those old carols,

My happiness grows.

Christmas ain't canceled,

And neither is hope.

If we lean on each other,

I know we can cope.

- 30 -