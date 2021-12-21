Comic: Claytoonz: The cliché that stole Build Back Better

Posted Dec 21, 2021, 10:36 am
I’m just having some fun here with my colleagues because I saw at least four Grinch/Manchin cartoons today before noon. OK, I’m exaggerating. It may have been 1 p.m. I am the Grinch in that I may have just stolen this from every cartoonist in the nation from using. And the ones who have used it can now feel a little chunky because of me. And I didn’t even have to climb down any chimneys.
Who am I kidding? We’re still going to see a few more Grinch/Manchin cartoons this week.
Music note: I didn’t listen to anything while drawing this cartoon but I did Google the song “Welcome Christmas” for the lyrics. Until today, I never knew what they were saying. What the fuck is “fahoo fores, dahoo dores?”
