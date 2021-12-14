Build Back Better Act will spell relief from heat and drought | Guest opinion

Your tax-deductible GIFT to nonprofit authentically local independent news can be TRIPLED by NewsMatch & our Community Challenge Fund, but donate NOW, before it's too late! Fight fake news with REAL WATCHDOG REPORTING from TucsonSentinel.com »

Kitty Kennedy is a vice president of the Arizona Alliance of Retired Americans.

As a retiree in Tucson, I have watched our temperatures rise to the point where we are now considered the second hottest city in America. I like to think we live in one of the most beautiful places in America, but with so many summer days of extreme heat and polluted air, it feels like we get to enjoy it less.

And after 25 years of megadrought, we know that major cuts to our water supply are around the corner – even if we make serious changes to our water use. We Tucsonans rely on Colorado River water, but there’s been a major decline in the river’s flow. Scientists tell us it is due to hotter temperatures and decreasing rainfall.

If all of that were not enough, we know that this terrible drought has another bad effect – it supercharges wildfires. Last year, nearly a million acres were burned by wildfires in our state. That means more smoke is in the air, leading to worse health outcomes for Arizonans and more bad air days for people who suffer from asthma.

It is crystal clear that Congress needs to take action to address climate change, and that we have no time to waste.

I know that our country can face big challenges head on. We’ve done it before. This challenge requires making smarter decisions about how we fuel our homes and vehicles, and how we build. Simple changes can make a big difference:

Fine the big polluters who pump methane into our atmosphere

Help families afford electric cars

Upgrade our power grids to use renewable energy more efficiently

Cap abandoned oil and gas wells, as well as abandoned mines

Retrofit homes and buildings for energy efficiency

Invest in wildfire prevention

Push utilities to use more renewable energy

Every single one of these policies can create jobs and help us rebuild our economy after the pandemic. Every one of them is part of the Build Back Better Act being considered in the Senate.

We can do two great things for our future at the very same time: cut the pollution that causes climate change and build a new, resilient economy that helps families make a better living.

Critics point out that making changes costs money. That’s why it is time for big corporations and rich Americans to pay their fair share. Congress can get these things done by passing the Build Back Better Act, which will not raise taxes on anyone earning less than $400,000 a year.

It’s time for our U.S. senators to get this done, so we can get back to enjoying the beauty and majesty of Arizona’s deserts.

- 30 -