Honea: Time is running out to respond to 2020 Census | Guest opinion

In a few short weeks, census workers will start visiting households throughout Pima County that did not complete a 2020 Census form.

The U.S. Census Bureau would like everyone to self-respond to the census by mid-August. Completing your form soon will save Census workers costly visits to your home and, in the current COVID-19 environment, will help limit the Census workers’ exposure to the coronavirus. Help keep them safe.

Why should you participate in the 2020 Census? Here’s a brief list of reasons why everyone living in the United States as of April 1, 2020, should be counted:

Participation is confidential. Personal information you provide is not shared with anyone, including law enforcement. That has been the Census Bureau’s practice and legal commitment since the census has been conducted. The information gathered is only used for statistical purposes.

Updating our nation’s population numbers every 10 years is required by the U.S. Constitution.

Fresh Census data helps determine the following:

Fair government representation so you can be heard. Equitable distribution of billions of public dollars to states and on to community programs and services that are so important to your families and others. Better decision-making by public and private sector leaders when they have quality Census data at their fingertips. This is important for communities, governments and businesses.



Public safety, housing, health care, education and transportation programs and services are among those that help people in the most need and advance our economic vitality. New school locations, business development, jobs and housing subdivisions are determined based on the use of quality Census data.

Without your participation in the Census, the quality of that data deteriorates and can affect everyone on the receiving end of decisions based on that information.

Pima County is still shy of meeting its 2010 self-response rate. By completing the 2020 Census form, you help ensure our region receives adequate funding over the next decade. How often can you have this level of impact? Not for another 10 years.

Time is running out. If you miss the Census deadline, our region loses money, plain and simple.

I encourage you to do your civic duty and complete the Census form for your household as soon as possible. Please let others know that it is safe and secure to participate in the Census. Completing the form takes less than 10 minutes and is worth your time.

Together we can shape the future even as we face challenging times during the coronavirus pandemic. Please respond soon by submitting your information online, by phone or by mail. Being counted matters. Visit 2020census.gov to respond.

Wishing health and safety to you and your families.

Marana Mayor Ed Honea chairs the Regional Council of Pima Association of Governments, the region’s metropolitan planning organization and council of governments. To learn more about PAG, visit www.PAGregion.com



