Fein: A change is needed for Pima County's attorney | Guest opinion

An election is coming up in August that will decide the next Pima County attorney. There are no Republicans running, so the winner of the Democratic primary will assume the position. There are three candidates on the ballot. Two candidates are working within the Pima County Attorney's Office — Jonathan Mosher and Mark Diebolt — and one candidate is from outside the office: Laura Conover. I strongly support Ms. Conover for the next Pima County attorney.

Pima's county attorneys has hand picked their successors for 44 years. The office was assumed by Steve Neely in 1976, who was hand-picked, who served 5 terms or 20 years and then Neely hand-picked Barbara LaWall, who has held the office for 6 terms or 24 years. So, from Neely to LaWall, for 44 years, we have essentially had only two county attorneys picking their replacement for the highest legal office in the county. This is not good for Pima County citizens or the integrity of the office.

Imagine if the federal or state attorneys general were a succession of hand-picked individuals for more than 44 years. The public would not stand for this type of succession because of the obvious potential for misuse and abuse. For this reason, LaWall's position as the current county attorney should not be interpreted to allow her to hand-pick her successor as she is attempting to do with Jonathan Mosher.

The Pima County Attorney's Office needs a fresh face and a new look to this top prosecutorial position. Laura Conover is a lifelong Tucsonan and is an experienced career criminal lawyer and administrator. She is well equipped to assume the position of Pima County attorney.

Too many years of one person passing the baton from one to another can lead to a narrowing a vision of possibilities for how that Pima County Attorney's Office can best meet the needs of our community in these increasingly modern times. With this long-term administration intent of hand-picking its successors, there is a danger of less accountability to the public at large. For example, during LaWall's terms, prosecutors have been reprimanded by the Arizona State Bar, disbarred, and murder convictions have been reversed because of prosecutorial misconduct from her office. Continuing the same regime is akin to having the "fox guarding the chicken coop" time and time again and is not healthy. Allowing the same head of the office to continue signals to some assistant prosecutors the green light to conduct disreputable conduct without any repercussions.

We need to break the 44-year Neely-LaWall stranglehold on that office and move in a new direction with more accountability for for the citizens of Pima County. Laura Conover is the person to do it.

Jimmy Fein is a former deputy Pima County attorney and licensed Arizona attorney at law since 1974. He is former president of the Arizona Association for Justice (aka Arizona Trial Lawyers Association) and former chair of the Democratic Nucleus Club. He has lived in Tucson since 1973.



- 30 -