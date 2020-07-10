BOS candidate Juan Padrés: Change is inevitable | Candidate commentary

Life as we know it has changed in a mere 120 days.

The way we shop, do business, meet with friends, educate our kids and care for parents no longer resembles life pre-pandemic. For some, this is unsettling, even threatening. Whatever the reason, change is not always welcome.

But, change is inevitable.

We change. Our bodies change. Our wants and needs change, as we grow. The same can be said about our community.

Pima County has changed in the last months, years, and certainly in the last several decades. It has also grown. The fabric of our community is different. It is bigger, more diverse and faces greater challenges than ever.

Yet, we decade-after-decade, as if frozen in a time-tunnel, we elect the same faces to the Pima County Board of Supervisors.

This is why I am running for the Pima County Board of Supervisors in District 3. I am challenging Sharon Bronson in the Democratic primary who is seeking a seventh term in office. She was first elected in 1996, the same year Bill Clinton defeated Bob Dole in the presidential election. Sharon has been in the same elected office in four different decades, the 1990s, 2000s, 2010s and now the 2020s. I ask you the voter "What can she possibly accomplish in the next four years that she has not done or tried in the last quarter-century?" Clearly what she has been doing is no longer working. Pima County has an above average poverty rate, below average household incomes, crumbling infrastructure, and we now face a multitude of challenges ranging from a health pandemic to a double- digit unemployment rate. If there was ever a time to change and elect new leadership to the Board of Supervisors it is now. We cannot continue to do things the same old way and expect different results.

So what makes me different? Why should I be elected? I have a unique background in both the private and public sectors, as a small business owner, as president of a nonprofit, and my education and credentials set me apart from the incumbent. I am very well prepared to lead Pima County into the third decade of the 21st century. But most importantly I will bring a fresh new perspective to the Board of Supervisors, new ideas, new energy, and a great deal of enthusiasm to tackle whatever problems come our way. Sharon Bronson does not bring any of those qualities to the table anymore. That's the biggest difference between me and her.

If elected my top priorities will be a county-funded quality early childhood education program, a more robust workforce development program, economic development, improving our infrastructure, and increasing the quality of life for the most vulnerable in our community. I am also making it a priority to work with every elected official from every jurisdiction in Pima County. I truly believe that open communication and collaboration will elevate the standard of living for all.

I humbly and respectfully ask for your vote and support. Together we can bring the necessary change to Pima County. For more information please visit my website at votepadres.com.

Juan Padrés is a Democratic primary candidate for the Board of Supervisors in District 3.

