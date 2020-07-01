Calling candidate commentaries: Pols' op-eds wanted | From the editor

Posted Jul 1, 2020, 2:04 pm
As we approach the Pima County and Arizona primary election, we've had a number of recent inquiries from political candidates (and their representatives), wondering about our policies on publishing op-ed submissions.
Candidates for offices that represent Southern Arizonans are welcome to submit guest opinion pieces for publication. Here's what we're looking for, and what we're not.
TucsonSentinel.com accepts policy statements, explaining a politician's reasoning for a stance on a specific issue.
We don't put word limits on guest opinions; if you're boring the reader, you're only hurting your own cause. The same is true if you're so pithy that you don't explain yourself and back up your claims with facts.
Submissions by candidates should be on point — please address issues relevant to the office which you seek.
Please include:
What we don't accept:
In the interest of fairness, we are highly unlikely to publish submissions made within a week of the Election Day for a particular primary or general election. Nor are we likely to publish more than a single op-ed from a candidate per week.
We accept candidate guest opinions to spark discussion among voters and the general public, not to back any particular candidate or point of view. We do not endorse political candidates. The public, including other candidates, will be allowed the opportunity to comment on all published op-eds, and all op-eds may be analyzed and fact-checked by reporters. We reserve the right to decline to publish submissions.
Please email submissions to editor@tucsonsentinel.com. Include your op-ed in the body of the email, rather than using an attachment.
