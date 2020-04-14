Save a Census worker a trip to your home: Fill out your form online now | Guest opinion

Help our nonprofit newsroom bring you more of it.

The 2020 Census form is available to complete, and you can easily fill yours out at my2020census.gov.

Your answers provide a variety of benefits to the community including better public funding for schools, roads and other public services, as well as helping the community prepare to meet transportation and emergency readiness needs.

For the first time, the census form is available online and can be filled out on any Internet-connected device including computers, phones and tablets. People can also respond to census questions by phone, or they can obtain a paper census form that they can mail in.

You should have received an invitation by now from the U.S. Census Bureau to participate in the census. Even if you did not receive one, you can participate online by using your address.

Census Day was April 1. However, if you are a procrastinator, you'll want to complete your form by late May to save a Census taker from visiting your home.

From newborns to seniors, every person living in the United States on April 1, 2020, must be counted to ensure an accurate count. Completing the form is easy and secure and all responses are anonymous.

Help shape your future and the future of your community by completing your Census form as soon as possible. More information about the 2020 Census is available at PAGregion.com/census.

