 Ducey doesn’t care if we get sick | Guest opinion
Sponsored by

Get free email updates from TucsonSentinel.com!
Our authentically local watchdog reporting, delivered straight to you.
SIGN UP NOW »

Opinion

Guest opinion

Ducey doesn’t care if we get sick

Share

Jim Small Arizona Mirror

For much of the past year or so, Gov. Doug Ducey has pleaded with us to believe that his handling of the pandemic was (and would always be) guided by science and not political considerations. His actions last summer, when he suddenly lifted restrictions immediately after Donald Trump announced he was coming to Phoenix, proved that to be patently untrue. And we got another reminder of the governor's pandemic-by-politics management last week when he abruptly ended all local mask mandates and lifted the barely-present restrictions on businesses.

We learned Friday that, rather than consult with health care leaders who know a thing or two about both infectious diseases and what it will take to avoid another surge of cases, Ducey spoke only to the public health agency that he controls. This, of course, is unsurprising: They would have told him to leave the restrictions in place to protect the well-being of Arizonans.

That's advice that Ducey was unwilling to take because it would mean not following the herd of GOP governors acting as though the pandemic is over because 15% of people have a vaccine, so he chose not to seek it out.

He learned a lesson from last year, when he fired a team of university scientists and researchers who warned him about the clear and present dangers to everyone's health and advised him not to lift restrictions. Unfortunately for all of us, the lesson he learned was that the news headlines are worse if you ask for advice from experts and then ignore it than if you never talk to the experts in the first place.

Make no mistake: The Ducey administration does not care how many of us get sick. Their entire mitigation strategy isn't built around protecting your well-being, but around making sure enough of us don't get sick that we fill up hospital beds.

Jim Small is the editor of the Arizona Mirror, where this opinion piece was first published.


- 30 -

have your say   

Comment on this story

There are no comments yet. Why don't you get the discussion going?

Join the conversation...

You must be logged in or register to comment

Read all of TucsonSentinel.com's
coronavirus reporting here »

Click image to enlarge

Paul Ingram/TucsonSentinel.com

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey during a March 24, 2021, press conference at the University of Arizona.

Categories

news, politics & government, health, local, arizona, opinion, guest opinion, breaking, Az Mirror

Read more about

adhs, cara christ, coronavirus, doug ducey, election, republicans

Related stories

More by Jim Small

TucsonSentinel.com publishes analysis and commentary from a variety of community members, experts, and interest groups as a catalyst for a healthy civic conversation; we welcome your comments. As an organization, we don't endorse candidates or back specific legislation. All opinions are those of the individual authors.