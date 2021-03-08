 William Blake and a battle for the heart (of Reid Park) | News poem
William Blake and a battle for the heart (of Reid Park)

Lisa Periale Martin Special to TucsonSentinel.com

A poem submitted by reader Lisa Periale Martin:

Tyger, Tyger
gleaming bright
in the eyes
of those with might

in deep roots
memories reside
anchoring old growth’s
high-rise

birder recorded
near 100 species
living wonder
in cooling canopy

children all ages
drawn to turtles, ducks
sticks and dirt
rocks, water, muck

warbles, quacks
splash, flap, plunk
birds in flight
or dive and dunk

climb to pines
on Barnum’s hilltop
gaze north to
land of Lemmon Rock

22nd Street rumbles
directly south
for folks, strollers, dogs
free green space to get out

hear the rhythm
of drum and busy street
One Heartbeat/Santa Panchita
help you move your feet

Willis Barnum funded
realized a dream
others redoubled
their fearful symmetry

Mayor Romero says
halt & back to the table
listen, roll up sleeves
rewrite this urban fable

Lisa Periale Martin is a poet, writer, librarian, mariachi aficionado, and former migrant farmworker. Her writing is steeped in the essence and wonder of the Sonoran Southwest. Tiny Seed, Harpy Hybrid Review, and the Tucson Sentinel have published her work.

- 30 -
Sita the tiger died at the Reid Park Zoo at age 19, in July 2020.

