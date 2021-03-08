William Blake and a battle for the heart (of Reid Park) | News poem

Our authentically local watchdog reporting, delivered straight to you.

Get free email updates from TucsonSentinel.com! Our authentically local watchdog reporting, delivered straight to you. SIGN UP NOW »

A poem submitted by reader Lisa Periale Martin:

Tyger, Tyger

gleaming bright

in the eyes

of those with might

in deep roots

memories reside

anchoring old growth’s

high-rise

birder recorded

near 100 species

living wonder

in cooling canopy

children all ages

drawn to turtles, ducks

sticks and dirt

rocks, water, muck

warbles, quacks

splash, flap, plunk

birds in flight

or dive and dunk

climb to pines

on Barnum’s hilltop

gaze north to

land of Lemmon Rock

22nd Street rumbles

directly south

for folks, strollers, dogs

free green space to get out

hear the rhythm

of drum and busy street

One Heartbeat/Santa Panchita

help you move your feet

Willis Barnum funded

realized a dream

others redoubled

their fearful symmetry

Mayor Romero says

halt & back to the table

listen, roll up sleeves

rewrite this urban fable

Lisa Periale Martin is a poet, writer, librarian, mariachi aficionado, and former migrant farmworker. Her writing is steeped in the essence and wonder of the Sonoran Southwest. Tiny Seed, Harpy Hybrid Review, and the Tucson Sentinel have published her work.

- 30 -