William Blake and a battle for the heart (of Reid Park) | News poem

Posted Mar 8, 2021, 4:35 pm
A poem submitted by reader Lisa Periale Martin:
Tyger, Tyger
gleaming bright
in the eyes
of those with might
in deep roots
memories reside
anchoring old growth’s
high-rise
birder recorded
near 100 species
living wonder
in cooling canopy
children all ages
drawn to turtles, ducks
sticks and dirt
rocks, water, muck
warbles, quacks
splash, flap, plunk
birds in flight
or dive and dunk
climb to pines
on Barnum’s hilltop
gaze north to
land of Lemmon Rock
22nd Street rumbles
directly south
for folks, strollers, dogs
free green space to get out
hear the rhythm
of drum and busy street
One Heartbeat/Santa Panchita
help you move your feet
Willis Barnum funded
realized a dream
others redoubled
their fearful symmetry
Mayor Romero says
halt & back to the table
listen, roll up sleeves
rewrite this urban fable
Lisa Periale Martin is a poet, writer, librarian, mariachi aficionado, and former migrant farmworker. Her writing is steeped in the essence and wonder of the Sonoran Southwest. Tiny Seed, Harpy Hybrid Review, and the Tucson Sentinel have published her work.
Comment on this story
There are no comments yet. Why don't you get the discussion going?