Get free email updates from TucsonSentinel.com! Our authentically local watchdog reporting, delivered straight to you. SIGN UP NOW »

Every Feb. 2, it's time for the obligatory Groundhog Day story. Let's just not think about doing 2020 all over again.

Here in the Sentinel newsroom, we'd rather watch the same old Youtube videos than check whether some rodent is having a bad hair day. Enjoy!

Why would anybody steal a groundhog?

Ned Ryerson. Bing!

Weather forecast

- 30 -