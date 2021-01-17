Flag Day: A poem in anticipation of the inauguration

A piece of cloth that waves and billows,

Nestled behind the desert willows,

Bellowing to all who will take note

Of Scott Key’s homage in the words he wrote.

Spangled, blue, and red, and white,

It flutters from morning until the night.

While doting devotees of sacred honors

Raise the staff and mount its colors,

Others seek to remonstrate

With acts and words that deprecate.

Standing arm-in-arm, they clamor loudly,

“We’ll scorch that flag – we’ll do it proudly!”

After all, our right to burn the flag

Is no different from our right to brag.

“It’s speech,” the Court preserved as sure

As decrying acts of a political boor.

Like kneeling when the flag is raised

At football games, the fans amazed

That players with their silver dollars

Heed not the spectators’ hoots and hollers.

But wrapping themselves up in tatters

Of burning flags to express what matters,

Is nothing compared to the diminution

Of the value of the Constitution.

He rants and raves that kneeling men

Should be banned from playing the game again.

Yet does he heed his obligation,

Or engage in acts of spoliation?

Hiding behind his tax return,

“That’s the auditors’ fault, it’s of no concern.”

He blackened out our trust and pluck,

The swamp transformed into mire and muck.

Amidst his cries of fraud and fury,

Who will convene an informed grand jury

To vindicate the country’s pain

And suffering through smears and scams again?

Will anyone heave the stones to unfurl

The swaddling protecting that hideous curl?

Let them define fraud from the law’s perspective,

With appropriate sanctions to expose its invective.

Congress convened to confirm our choice,

But together they spoke with a fractured voice.

Objections were lodged by a rancorous few

Spawned by dishonesty of you-know-who.

“Come to the Capitol, protest how they stole

With fraudulent voting, faking the polls!”

Without even a shred of the feeblest proof

They climbed over fences and onto the roof

All the while bellowing and spewing their hate

Believing their actions would change what was fate.

A scoundrel and fool has hidden behind

An emblem to beckon the zealous and blind.

He argues the import of Stars and of Stripes

Yet flouts those who serve with irrelevant gripes.

So who really cares if some muttonhead fool

Decides to scorch our symbolic jewel?

The complaints about flags are a ruse to discourage

People from voting their conscience with courage.

His tellers of tales will continue to stump . . .

At least till the day when there is no more Trump.

