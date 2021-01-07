Grijalva: Trump a 'clear & present threat,' must be removed from office | Guest opinion

Get free email updates from TucsonSentinel.com! Our authentically local watchdog reporting, delivered straight to you. SIGN UP NOW »

Four years of governing by conspiracy theories, falsehoods, and division erupted into a violent assault on lawmakers upholding their own constitutional duty to certify the results of the 2020 election yesterday. True to his words in his inaugural speech, Trump's decision to encourage his supporters to violence turned the People's House into American carnage.

I am supporting an immediate removal of the President by the 25th Amendment or impeachment based on his direct role in conspiring to overturn the election and inciting yesterday's violent events.

It was the opposite of presidential behavior and the most stunning example of his inability to honor his oath of office throughout his presidency.

I am cosponsoring articles of impeachment because Donald Trump is a clear and present national security threat. If the Cabinet is unable to take the necessary measures to remove the president, Congress must immediately move to impeach him once again, and the Senate has no choice but to remove him.

U.S. Rep. Raúl M. Grijalva represents Arizona’s 3rd Congressional District.

- 30 -