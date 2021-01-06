 Sinema: Capitol riot was 'violent insurrection incited by Donald Trump' | Guest opinion
Opinion

Guest opinion

Sinema: Capitol riot was 'violent insurrection incited by Donald Trump'

Kyrsten Sinema U.S. Senate

U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema's statement, released by her office, on "violent insurrection incited by Donald Trump" on Wednesday as Trumpist rioters interrupted the counting of electoral votes to formally complete the election of President-elect Joe Biden.

The violence of today cannot become commonplace in America. This was not protest; protest is peaceful. This was violent insurrection incited by Donald Trump.

We must remain the shining light and model for democracy and peaceful transitions of power, where the people's voice is the law of the land.

I will forever be grateful to the law enforcement and first responders who risked their own safety for others. Now, we reject violence and recommit to the values that make us America.

- 30 -
Keerthi Vedantam/Cronkite News file photo

