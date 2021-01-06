Kelly: 'Unpatriotic attempt to overturn election fails as we count electoral votes' | Guest opinion

U.S. Sen. Mark Kelly's statement, released by his office, on "an unpatriotic attempt to overturn our election" on Wednesday as Trumpist rioters interrupted the counting of electoral votes to formally complete the election of President-elect Joe Biden.

In America, we have fair elections and peaceful transitions of power. In America, democracy prevails over chaos. And in America, those who commit violent acts against our government are held accountable. These are the values that I served to defend in the United States Navy, and that I have sworn an oath to uphold in the Senate, and they have not failed us.

Our democracy was tested today. First, by a baseless objection to Arizona's electoral votes, despite the fact that Arizona's elections were fairly administered and certified by a Republican governor, a Democratic secretary of state, and public servants at every level of government and representing both political parties. And then again by individuals, spurred on by the president, storming the Capitol in an unpatriotic attempt to overturn our election. They will fail; tonight we will count Arizona's electoral votes and those of every other state.

For centuries, our democracy has thrived because after elections we have come together to find common ground and solve our challenges, and that is the work we begin tonight. My focus will continue to be on representing Arizonans by working with Republicans and Democrats and the incoming administration to beat this virus and rebuild our economy.

A former Navy fighter pilot and space shuttle commander, Mark Kelly founded Americans for Responsible Solutions with his wife, ex-congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords.

