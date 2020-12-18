 Politicians quit Congress, but their 'zombie' campaigns stagger on with millions in the bank
Sponsored by

Your tax-deductible GIFT to nonprofit authentically local independent news can be DOUBLED by NewsMatch, but donate NOW, before it's too late!
Fight fake news with REAL WATCHDOG REPORTING from TucsonSentinel.com »

Nation/World

Politicians quit Congress, but their 'zombie' campaigns stagger on with millions in the bank

Share

Daniel Newhauser Arizona Mirror

- 30 -
have your say   

Comment on this story

There are no comments yet. Why don't you get the discussion going?

Join the conversation...

You must be logged in or register to comment

Read all of TucsonSentinel.com's
coronavirus reporting here »

Click image to enlarge

401(K) 2012/Flickr

Categories

news, politics & government, crime & safety, local, arizona, nation/world, breaking, Az Mirror

Read more about

campaign spending, ed pastor, election, fec, michelle bachmann, zombie campaigns

Related stories

More by Daniel Newhauser

  • Sorry, no stories found.