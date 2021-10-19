Biden administration moves to curtail 'forever chemicals'

As a former North Carolina environmental regulator, Regan has spoken widely about how he’s seen PFAS contamination devastate communities in his home state. The EPA chief led negotiations that resulted in the cleanup of the Cape Fear River, a water source contaminated by PFAS released by a manufacturing plant operating under a spinoff of chemical giant DuPont.

Studies conducted by the C8 science panel have linked PFAS to kidney and testicular cancers and endocrine disruptors in humans. Clusters of cancers and immune system diseases are also often prevalent in communities near military bases that use PFAS-containing firefighting foam.

A study published last year, commissioned by the Environmental Working Group, found that out of singular tap water samples from 44 places across 31 states and the District of Columbia, only one location had no detectable PFAS. The group also found that 99% of Americans have PFAS in their blood.

While an official from the EWG praised the Biden administration on Monday for taking action on PFAS contamination, the group also urged the EPA to more heavily regulate the disposal of PFAS wastes, “including a ban on the incineration of PFAS wastes and mandatory testing for PFAS in sludge applied to farm fields.”

“After more than two decades of delay, it’s good news that EPA is finally starting to act. But we must move even faster to turn off the tap of PFAS pollution by industry,” said Scott Faber, EWG senior vice president for government affairs, in a statement. “Communities living downwind and downstream of these polluters have waited decades for action.”

However, the Biden administration faces resistance from players in the chemical industry who have maintained that the sector is already highly regulated and PFAS are needed to create devices that aide modern life.

The American Chemistry Council said as much just last month.

“PFAS are diverse chemistries that make possible the products that power our lives— including cellphones, tablets and telecommunications we use every day to connect with friends and family; aircraft that are critical to the U.S. military; alternative energy sources essential to sustainability goals; and medical devices that help keep us healthy,” the group wrote. “There are not commercially available substitutes for PFAS in many of these applications.”

The EPA plans to host national webinars on Oct. 26 and Nov. 2 to speak with stakeholders about the roadmap for PFAS regulation.

Separate from the EPA’s new regulation plan, President Joe Biden’s American Jobs Plan has earmarked roughly $10 billion in funds that would be used in part to monitor and remediate PFAS in drinking water.

Congress is also considering legislation, currently passed by the House and stalled in the Senate, that would establish a national drinking water standard for PFAS as well as discharge limits for industries that pollute water sources with PFAS.