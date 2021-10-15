Boosters are 3 for 3: FDA rounds out week with J&J endorsement

“Based on recent data, administration of a booster dose resulted in increased protection against symptomatic COVID-19, increased strength and breadth of immune responses against variants and increase protection against severe/critical COVID-19,” Janssen Biotech’s briefing states.

Presenting before the committee, Janssen’s Penny Heaton said the J&J vaccine’s single dose gave an individual about 74% efficacy against COVID-19, and a second dose conferred about 94% efficacy if the second dose was given about six months after the first.

The company told the committee adverse reactions to the second dose seemed less common in recipients than with the first doses.

To arrive at its conclusions, Janssen gave about 9,000 people a second dose. But its study looking at how the second vaccine dose performed after administering it six months after the first included only 17 participants.

“We want optional protection against COVID and we know that a booster will do that,” Heaton said.

Dr. Johan Van Hoof, who led the company’s effort to develop the vaccine, said the booster was “to stay ahead of the game.”

The move comes after the FDA committee the day before unanimously endorsed a proposal by Moderna to give a half-dose of its vaccine to vulnerable adults. Pfizer received authorization to distribute booster shots to vulnerable adults in late September.

While 15 million Americans received the Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, the shot faced a rocky rollout earlier in the pandemic. In April, the FDA and CDC paused the rollout of the J&J shot for 10 days because of concerns over six instances of women who got the shot experiencing a rare blood clot. The government resumed the distribution after a warning was added to the vaccines’ fact sheet.

Around that time, a facility manufacturing the Johnson and Johnson vaccine made an error and was forced to throw out millions of doses.

Janssen Biotech’s stop at the FDA committee was one of four steps it needs before its booster shots can become widely distributed in arms. The FDA will issue a determination after hearing the recommendation from its committee. Afterward, the question heads over to an independent panel at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for its input so the CDC director can make her determination.

On Friday, the FDA committee held its meeting remotely over teleconferencing software, which it broadcast to YouTube.

While the committee deliberated, some members had concerns whether a second J&J shot was warranted. Committee member Dr. Michael Kurilla said the data showed efficacy of the J&J vaccine seems to be holding fast and he questioned the immediate need for a booster. The mRNA vaccines à la Pfizer and Moderna have high decay rates, he noted.

But Dr. Arnold Monto, chair of the FDA committee, said there was “some urgency here to do something” given the lower efficacy of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine compared to other vaccines.