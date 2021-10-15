Biden administration taking Texas abortion ban to top court

WASHINGTON (CN) — Just one day after the Fifth Circuit held that Texas’ near-total ban on abortions would remain in effect while it is challenged in court, the Justice Department said Friday it will keep the fight alive.

“The Justice Department intends to ask the Supreme Court to vacate the Fifth Circuit’s stay of the preliminary injunction against Texas Senate Bill 8,” Justice Department spokesman Anthony Coley said in a statement this afternoon.

The move is the latest in a series of efforts undertaken by the Biden administration to unravel the restrictive Texas abortion law, otherwise known as the Texas Heartbeat Bill or Senate Bill 8, which bars the procedure starting at six weeks.

Texas and those on its side have been expecting the move, as indicated in a statement from the anti-abortion group Texas Right to Life after the New Orleans-based Fifth Circuit issued its ruling Thursday.

“The battle is not finished,” the group wrote. “We expect the Biden administration to appeal to the Supreme Court of the U.S., and we are confident Texas will ultimately defeat these attacks on our life-saving efforts.”

Meanwhile Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s office said it viewed the Fifth Circuit’s ruling as a sign “a testament that we are on the right side of the law and life.”

Since it took effect Sept. 1, President Biden has maintained that the law is a violation of women’s health care rights.