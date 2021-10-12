Mexico set to become world leader in automation tech

This interest in Mexican innovation at large is revealed by the company’s annual donations to universities doing work in automation fields. Each year, it chooses two academic institutions to receive 4 million pesos ($194,000) in the latest Mitsubishi Electric automated equipment for their laboratories.

Global telecom giant Nokia also sees “lots on the horizon” in Mexico, according to Santiago Escalona, head of marketing.

“But it still has a ways to go,” he said. “The problem is that the digital transformation isn’t only about selling technology, it’s also a cultural shift. We have to change our modes of operation, how we think, and this will gradually change.”

He highlighted the importance of links between academia and the private sector, something he was happy to see evident at the fair. “Generally at fairs like this, there’s a very small connection between these two sectors, but here I see that the National Polytechnic Institute has a booth bigger than ours. I love that, really, because what I see is interest in forming that link. It reveals progress and the decision by the universities to play a part in this transformation.”

The private sector and academia are two branches of the Guanajuato state government’s “triple helix” plan to promote everything Industry 4.0 in the region. Governor Diego Sinhue has dubbed the initiative the “Valley of Mind-ufacturing” (“Mentefactura” is the slightly less-clunky Spanish word that his administration invented).

Alberto Diosdado, head of Guanajuato’s STEM-focused public high school system known as Conalep, praised the state government’s involvement in developing young engineers. Its support of students’ access to robotics competitions has led to clear, quantifiable results. Students from the Conalep campus in the nearby city of Silao won the 2019 World Educational Robot Contest, and it’s sending more to Shanghai this December to defend the title.

The second and third place prizes both went to Guanajuato high schools that year. The winners of the elementary level competition were also from Guanajuato, and the runner up from that age group was from Monterrey, Nuevo León. Needless to say, Mexican robotics students have a lot to be excited about these days.

“Things are changing,” said Diosdado, citing the world of opportunities that has opened up to tech-minded young people in recent years. Combined with this rich pool of talent, Mexico’s location makes it a viable contender to outstrip China as the world’s leading producer of electric car parts, for example. The digital transformation everyone at ITM is talking about could have lasting generational change with respect to family incomes.

“That’s the idea, not just that a young person gets a good job, but to create generational prosperity within families,” said Diosdado.

Students at public high schools like Conalep get hands-on experience in robotics, mechatronics, and other Industry 4.0 tech at an early age. Roberto Huerta began studying robotics at a Conalep campus in the Gulf port city of Veracruz when he was just 14 years old.

Now 16, he and a classmate brought a pair of robots they themselves designed and are using in their school. Inspired by the unfortunate global event currently defining Huerta and his teammates’ high school experience, Coni and Coni 2 were built to perform protective measures like taking students’ temperatures and dispensing sanitizer. They also read ID cards to take attendance and communicates this information to school administrators.

Huerta said that he is positive about his future in the automated technology industry in Mexico, possibly in prosthetics. “I want to go on to improve technology in a way that helps with social problems,” he said.

Undergrads studying with Urrutia and Vargas at UPAEP expressed similar optimism about their professional futures.

“The opportunity I found here at UPAEP to put me in contact with so many projects and new ideas is really opening up my eyes,” said Ana Catherine Cuevas, 20, who is in her first year at the university. She is interested in satellites, data sensors, and telecommunications, and is working with classmate Steve Figueroa on that volcano sensor project the university put on hold when NASA asked it to build the cube satellite.

Figueroa, 22, found his interest in observation technologies piqued by his participation in the volcano monitoring project. Studying with people who have put a working satellite into orbit and had a hand in the construction of Mexico’s first robot, he is confident that he too will be able find success in the fields that interest him.

“The foundations have been laid,” he said. “We don’t have to start from scratch.”