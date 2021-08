Mitos y hechos sobre la vacunación contra COVID-19

HECHOS: Ese rumor surgió, muy probablemente, porque dos de las vacunas usan métodos genéticos que la mayoría de nosotros no entendíamos — el ARN mensajero, o ARNm. Pero no necesitas un curso en genética para comprender este simple hecho: la vacuna ARNm no puede afectar tu ADN porque nunca se acerca a él. Entra en la célula, pero no tiene acceso al núcleo donde se almacena el ADN.

We have a clear choice. We can mark the start of a future in which COVID is relegated to little more than a nuisance, or we can watch the disease spiral further out of our grasp. Nearly 18 months after the pandemic shuttered much of the world, we are still in a state of uncertainty, one that threatens to steal yet another season and kill people who don't need to die.

The Last Best Shot reporting being published by the Sentinel and more than 50 outlets around the nation is meant to reinforce a simple fact: The only way out is vaccination. For every eligible person. Now.

