Photos: Remembering D-Day, June 6, 1944

It's been 76 years since "the Longest Day" — the landing of Allied troops from the United States, Britain, Canada and other nations as they stormed the beaches of Normandy to press the end of World War II in an attack on Nazi Germany. More than 9,000 Allied troops were killed or wounded, as were thousands of German soldiers.

Due to the coronavirus outbreak, memorial ceremonies were curtailed this year, but among the limited events was a wreath-laying at the National World War II Memorial in Washington, D.C. on Saturday morning.

Most of the photos in this gallery are from the 75th anniversary observances, and prior years.

Eisenhower's D-Day message to troops

Soldiers, Sailors and Airmen of the Allied Expeditionary Force! You are about to embark upon the Great Crusade, toward which we have striven these many months. The eyes of the world are upon you. The hopes and prayers of liberty-loving people everywhere march with you. In company with our brave Allies and brothers-in-arms on other Fronts, you will bring about the destruction of the German war machine, the elimination of Nazi tyranny over the oppressed peoples of Europe, and security for ourselves in a free world. Your task will not be an easy one. Your enemy is well trained, well equipped and battle hardened. He will fight savagely. But this is the year 1944! Much has happened since the Nazi triumphs of 1940-41. The United Nations have inflicted upon the Germans great defeats, in open battle, man-to-man. Our air offensive has seriously reduced their strength in the air and their capacity to wage war on the ground. Our Home Fronts have given us an overwhelming superiority in weapons and munitions of war, and placed at our disposal great reserves of trained fighting men. The tide has turned! The free men of the world are marching together to Victory! I have full confidence in your courage and devotion to duty and skill in battle. We will accept nothing less than full Victory! Good luck! And let us beseech the blessing of Almighty God upon this great and noble undertaking. SIGNED: Dwight D. Eisenhower

