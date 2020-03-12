Coronavirus tracking map

This interactive map is being provided by the COVID19 Tracking Project, a group of journalists and coders that includes TucsonSentinel.com Editor Dylan Smith.

The COVID Tracking Project collects information from 50 US states and the District of Columbia to provide the most comprehensive public data possible on state-level testing for the novel coronavirus, SARS-CoV-2. More information is available here.

"Testing is a crucial part of any public health response, and sharing test data is essential to understanding this outbreak," the group said. "The CDC is currently not publishing complete testing data, so we’re doing our best to collect it from each state and provide it to the public."

The group combines a project started by Jeff Hammerbacher, a biotech data coder , and another started by reporter Alexis Madrigal of the Atlantic. Calling it a "key source" of data, Josh Marshall of TPM said the project "seems to be the best and really only source of information I've seen with detailed and frequently updated data on the rate of COVID-19 testing and infections broken down by states within the United States"

The project has state-by-state data available here.

• Methodology

• Who is involved with the project

• FAQ

This map works best on a desktop computer. On a smartphone you may need to refresh a few times and we recommend that you use a Safari browser rather than Chrome on iOS devices.

- 30 -