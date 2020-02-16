USS Arizona survivor Don Stratton dead at 97; just 2 former shipmates living

They were once 1,512. Now they are but two. Donald Stratton, who was among the 337 survivors of the attack on the USS Arizona, died Saturday, leaving just Lou Conter and Ken Potts still alive of the crew on the U.S. Navy battleship on Dec. 7, 1941.

Stratton, who was a seaman 1st class that morning when the Japanese attacked Pearl Harbor, survived by climbing hand-over-hand along a rope thrown from a nearby ship, avoiding falling into the burning oil-slicked water below.

Stratton, who was burned over nearly 70 percent of his body, received a medical discharge but reenlisted in the Navy, serving until 1946. He lived to age 97.

The remaining survivors of the attack that triggered the U.S. entry into World War II are each 98.

Sailor Lauren Bruner died last September at 98, and was interred along with other crewmembers in the USS Arizona Memorial in Hawaii, at the hull of the sunken ship. He is expected to be the last survivor of the attack to be interred there; Stratton, Conter and Potts have said they wish to be laid to rest elsewhere.

Stratton, a Colorado Springs resident, "passed away peacefully in his sleep surrounded by his wife of nearly 70 years, Velma, and his son Randy," officials said.

The flag at the memorial was being flown at half-staff this weekend to honor Stratton, officials said.

From the Pearl Harbor National Memorial:

Stratton grew up in Nebraska and joined the Navy in 1940. His first ship was the USS Arizona. During the attack on December 7th 1941, he was with 5 others in the burning forward mast and was saved when a sailor from the USS Vestal threw them a line. He crawled hand over hand, high above the water to safety, being burned over 70% of his body. After surviving Pearl Harbor and receiving a medical discharge in September 1942, Stratton reenlisted and completed boot camp in January 1944. He served out the war and was discharged in December 1946.

The sailor who saved the lives of Stratton, Buner and four other men by disobeying orders and hurling a line across from the Vestal, Cheif Boatswain's Mate Joseph George, died in 1996. The survivors he rescued lobbied for years for him to be awarded a medal.

During a December 7 remembrance ceremony at the USS Arizona Memorial in 2017, he was posthumously awarded a Bronze Star with "V" for valor, with Stratton, Bruner and Conter present to see George's daughter accept the medal.

"I think about it every day - how many people didn't make it that day," Stratton said in a 2016 interview.

"I love you," he said to his fallen crewmmates, whose names are engraved on a wall at the memorial. "We shall never forget."

- 30 -