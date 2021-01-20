Here’s what Biden plans to do on his first day as president

Posted Jan 20, 2021, 12:32 pm
Jane Norman
Arizona Mirror
WASHINGTON
— Joe Biden early Wednesday unveiled the list of executive orders,
memos and directives he will make when he assumes the presidency later
in the day, reversing a slew of Trump administration actions and laying
out new policies of his own.
"These
actions are bold, begin the work of following through on
President-elect Biden's promises to the American people, and,
importantly, fall within the constitutional role for the president," the
transition team said in a statement.
According to the transition team, Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will:
- Ask
the American people to mask up for 100 days in a "100 days masking
challenge" to prevent the spread of COVID-19. They will require masks
and social distancing in all federal buildings and on all federal lands.
- Create the position of a COVID-19 response coordinator, reporting directly to the president.
- Cease
the process of withdrawing from the World Health Organization, which
has been coordinating the global response to COVID-19, and begin taking
part in WHO meetings and other actions.
- Ask
the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to extend the federal
eviction moratorium until at least March 31 and call on Congress to
provide more rental assistance. They will ask the
Department of Veterans Affairs, Department of Agriculture, and the
Department of Housing and Urban Development, to "consider extending
foreclosure moratoriums for federally guaranteed mortgages and
continuing applications for forbearance for federally guaranteed
mortgages until at least March 31."
- Ask
the Department of Education to extend the pause on interest and
principal payments for federal direct student loans until at least Sept.
30.
- Sign the document to rejoin the Paris Agreement on Climate Change and deposit it with the United Nations on Wednesday.
- Direct
federal agencies to review actions taken during the Trump
administration that were harmful to public health, damaging to the
environment and not in the public interest.
- Direct agencies to consider revising vehicle fuel economy and emissions standards.
- Direct
the Department of Interior to review the boundaries and conditions of
the Grand Staircase-Escalante, Bears Ears, Northeast Canyons, and
Seamounts Marine National Monuments and placing a temporary moratorium
on all oil and natural gas leasing activities in the Arctic National
Wildlife Refuge.
- Revoke the presidential permit for the Keystone XL pipeline.
- Embed the concept of equity across the government by defining it as the "consistent
and systematic fair, just, and impartial treatment of all individuals,
including individuals who belong to underserved communities, such as
Black, Latino, Indigenous and Native American persons, Asian Americans
and Pacific Islanders, and other persons of color; LGBTQ+ persons;
people with disabilities; religious minorities, persons who live in
rural areas; and persons otherwise affected by persistent poverty or
inequality."
- Direct
federal agencies to review the state of equity in their departments and
deliver action plans; launch a new data working group to make sure that
federal data reflects American diversity; task the budget office with
working for more equitable allocation of federal resources; and more.
- Reverse Trump administration orders that excluded undocumented immigrants from census counts.
- Sign
a presidential memo supporting the Deferred Action for Childhood
Arrivals program and call on Congress to take action to pass laws for
permanent status for Dreamers.
- End the restriction on entry into the United States of people from primarily Muslim and African nations.
- Stop
construction of the border wall by terminating a national emergency
declaration that was used by President Donald Trump to continue its
funding.
- Sign an order aimed at prohibiting workplace discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation and gender identity.
- Order every appointee in the executive branch to sign an ethics pledge.
- Issue an order that pauses any new Trump regulations from moving forward so they can be reviewed.
- 30 -
Comment on this story
There are no comments yet. Why don't you get the discussion going?