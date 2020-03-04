Report road hazards, graffiti & other issues | SeeClickFix

Is your drive home less than smooth? Use our mapping tool from SeeClickFix to report everything from potholes and graffiti to broken streetlights and overgrown weeds.

Keep watch over your neighborhood with this simple app; the City of Tucson uses this information to route repair crews.

For up-to-date info on the latest traffic incidents, radar van locations, and local gas prices, check the TucsonSentinel.com Traffic Report.

You can also download the SeeClickFix app for your mobile phone and report issues as you find them.

