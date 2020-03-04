 Police & fire scanners | Public safety radio
Monitor local police and fire department radio traffic on our scanner page.

Police & fire scanner feeds

Tucson Police Department & UA PD

Tucson Fire Department

Pima County Sheriff's Dep't

Notes: Includes Mt. Lemmon Fire and Rural Metro EMS.

Northwest Fire District

Includes Northwest Fire District, Golder Ranch Fire District, Avra Valley Fire District, Picture Rocks Fire District, Three Points Fire District.

Tucson-area Union Pacific

Monitoring operations of the Union Pacific's Gila, Lordsburg and Nogales subdivisions out of Tucson.

Tombstone Fire

Casa Grande Police & Fire

