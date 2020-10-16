Where to vote early in Pima County

Get free email updates from TucsonSentinel.com! Our authentically local watchdog reporting, delivered straight to you. SIGN UP NOW »

Here's where, and when, you can drop off your early ballot or cast an in-person vote before Election Day, Nov. 3.

The deadline to request an early ballot be mailed out — which can be done online — is October 23. If you don't have a mail-in ballot, you can vote in person at any early voting site, or go to your precinct's polling place on Election Day.

Ballots must be received by election officials before the polls close at 7 p.m. on November 3. Pima County suggests mailing back ballots by Tuesday, October 27, to ensure that they arrive in time. If you missed that date, you can hand in an early ballot in person at any voting site or polling place.

Open Oct. 7 - Oct. 30

Mon.-Fri, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Outdoor drop boxes available; curbside drop-off open beginning Oct. 19.

Recorder's Main Office, 240 N. Stone Ave.

Recorder's East Side Annex, 6920 E. Broadway

Ballot Processing Center, 6550 S. Country Club Rd.

Open Oct. 14-Oct. 30

Curbside drop-off open beginning Oct. 19.

Pima County Natural Resources, Parks & Recreation, 3500 W. River Rd. (Mon.-Fri. 9 a.m.-5 p.m.)

Woods Library, 3455 N. 1st Ave. (Mon/Weds/Fri 9 a.m.- 3 p.m.; Tues/Thurs 8 a.m.-5 p.m.)

Open Oct 26-Oct. 30

Oro Valley Library, 1305 W. Naranja Dr. (Mon/Weds/Fri 9 a.m.- 5 p.m.; Tues/Thurs 10 a.m.-7 p.m.)

Wheeler Taft Abbett Library, 7800 N. Schisler Dr. (Mon/Weds/Fri 9 a.m.- 5 p.m.; Tues/Thurs 10 a.m.-7 p.m.)

Miller Golf Links Library, 9640 E. Golf Links (Mon/Weds/Fri 9 a.m.- 5 p.m.; Tues/Thurs 10 a.m.-7 p.m.)

Kirk-Bear Canyon Library, 8959 E. Tanque Verde Rd. (Mon/Weds/Fri 9 a.m.- 5 p.m.; Tues/Thurs 10 a.m.-7 p.m.)

Mission Library, 3770 S. Mission Rd. (Mon/Weds/Fri 9 a.m.- 5 p.m.; Tues/Thurs 10 a.m.-7 p.m.)

The Good Shepherd, 177750 S. La Cañada, Green Valley/Sahuarita (Mon.-Fri., 9 a.m.-5 p.m.)

University of Arizona ASUA Admin, Student Union 3rd floor (Mon.-Fri., 9 a.m.-5 p.m.)

Toka Community Building, 51 Baboquivari Circle, Sells (Mon.-Fri., 9 a.m.-4 p.m.)

Salazar-Ajo Library 15 W. Plaza St., Ajo (Mon.-Fri., 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Ajo residents only)

Emergency voting

Early voting ends Oct. 30. Emergency voting will be available at all locations (except Ajo and UA sites) on Saturday, Oct. 31, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., and Monday, Nov. 2, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

- 30 -