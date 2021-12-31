Hard freeze watch for Tucson, heavy snow forecast for mountains

Your tax-deductible GIFT to nonprofit authentically local independent news can be TRIPLED by NewsMatch & our Community Challenge Fund, but donate NOW, before it's too late! Fight fake news with REAL WATCHDOG REPORTING from TucsonSentinel.com »

Temperatures around Tucson could fall well below freezing Saturday night, and heavy snow is expected to fall on the Catalina and Rincon mountains on Friday night, as winter storms continue to move through Arizona.

The Tucson metro area could see temperatures as low as 27 degrees on Saturday night, the National Weather Service said.

A hard freeze watch will be in effect from late Saturday night through Sunday morning, covering Tucson, Green Valley, Vail, Marana, and parts of south-central Pinal County, including Picacho Peak.

Wrap your pipes, cover your plants, bring your pets inside and be kind to people who are outdoors at night.

"Heavy snow expected," NWS officials said.

A winter storm warning remains in effect for the Santa Catalina and Rincon ranges through Saturday morning, with a total of up to two feet of snow possible.

Total snow accumulations of 12-24 inches are expected in areas above 8,000 feet, with 6-18 inches possible down to about 6,500 feet.

"Travel could be very difficult to impossible," NWS said. "Gusty winds could bring down tree branches."

"Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing," officials said.

"An approaching strong winter storm will spread scattered showers widespread showers today into Saturday morning as we turn the calendar from 2021 to 2022," NWS forecasters said. "Significant snow is likely above about 7,000 ft this afternoon through Saturday morning. Sunday morning could be the coldest of the season, with dry weather and a warming trend next week."

- 30 -