What's open, what's not on New Year's holiday

New Year's Eve isn't typically a holiday but with the New Year's Day falling on a Saturday, many offices have Friday off as the holiday.

Most banks will be closed on New Year's Day but New Year's Eve hours may vary.

Pima County offices and courts will be closed New Year's Eve.

State offices will also be closed New Year's Eve, as well as New Year's Day.

Tucson trash and recycling will be collected New Year's Eve according to the normal schedule.

Tucson city offices and courts will be closed on New Year's Eve.

Federal offices and courts will be closed New Year's Eve and New Year's Day.

Tucson Water offices will be closed New Year's Eve and New Year's Day.

Reid Park Zoo will be open.

The University of Arizona is closed and will reopen Jan. 3.

Pima Community College is closed and will reopen Jan. 3.

The Motor Vehicle Division and emissions testing will be closed Dec. 31.

Sun Tran buses will follow the Sunday schedule on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day.

U.S. stock exchanges will be trading on Dec. 31. They will be closed on the weekend.

- 30 -