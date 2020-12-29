 Pence sued over election results; Az's Kelli Ward among those signing on to lawsuit
Pence sued over election results; Az's Kelli Ward among those signing on to lawsuit

Jerod MacDonald-Evoy Arizona Mirror

A lawsuit filed Sunday in a Texas federal court by Texas Congressman Louie Gohmert, and several other Republicans including Arizona GOP Chairwoman Kelli Ward are suing Vice President Mike Pence in one more attempt to overturn the results of the presidential election.

Ward and her husband both signed onto the lawsuit which argues that the 12th Amendment to the Constitution of the United States allows the vice president to select "competing electors." However, there are no competing electors and the votes in Arizona have been certified with all certified electors casting their votes for President-elect Joe Biden.

State Rep. Anthony Kern, R-Glendale, incoming member of the Arizona House Jake Hoffman, R-Queen Creek, Cochise County Republican Chair Robert Montgomery and Executive Director for the Arizona Republican Party Greg Safsten are all part of the lawsuit along with other Arizonans.

The suit cites a website called "bannonswarroom.com," which appears to be loosely affiliated with former White House adviser Steve Bannon, as well as an article by the fiercely pro-Donald Trump Epoch Times for its claims of election irregularities.

The lawsuit claims that the election results in Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin are contested. In reality, the election results for each state have been certified for Biden. The suit seeks to allow Pence to select electors from each state who would then cast votes for Trump over Biden.

Those in the legal world say the suit is without merit and one called it "garbage." Another Ward lawsuit challenging Arizona's election results was dismissed last week.

This report was first published by the Arizona Mirror.


- 30 -
Jerod MacDonald-Evoy/Arizona Mirror

Vice President Mike Pence in Scottsdale on Oct. 3, 2019.

