Tucson is ready to gather Christmas trees at recycling drop off sites

Posted Dec 28, 2021, 12:48 pm
The city of Tucson will be collecting Christmas trees to keep them out of the landfill.
The TreeCycle program will be gathering trees at nine locations throughout Tucson and Oro Valley from Dec. 26 through Jan. 17.
The city will grind up the trees to be used as compost in Tucson parks.
The city will not collect Christmas trees from curbs and alleys. Other green waste cannot be accepted at TreeCycle sites. Commercial tree lot overages are not accepted at TreeCycle sites, except for Los Reales Landfill at posted landfill rates.
The city asks participants to remove all lights, ornaments, wire, tinsel and stands from trees before dropping off at the TreeCycle sites. Trees collected are chipped and these items can injure people and damage equipment. Also, don't leave trees outside the collection time or area due to fire hazard.
The following TreeCycle sites are open during daylight hours, seven days a week, unless noted otherwise.
For more information, visit the Environmental and General Services Department website.
