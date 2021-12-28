Tucson is ready to gather Christmas trees at recycling drop off sites

Your tax-deductible GIFT to nonprofit authentically local independent news can be TRIPLED by NewsMatch & our Community Challenge Fund, but donate NOW, before it's too late! Fight fake news with REAL WATCHDOG REPORTING from TucsonSentinel.com »

The city of Tucson will be collecting Christmas trees to keep them out of the landfill.

The TreeCycle program will be gathering trees at nine locations throughout Tucson and Oro Valley from Dec. 26 through Jan. 17.

The city will grind up the trees to be used as compost in Tucson parks.

The city will not collect Christmas trees from curbs and alleys. Other green waste cannot be accepted at TreeCycle sites. Commercial tree lot overages are not accepted at TreeCycle sites, except for Los Reales Landfill at posted landfill rates.

The city asks participants to remove all lights, ornaments, wire, tinsel and stands from trees before dropping off at the TreeCycle sites. Trees collected are chipped and these items can injure people and damage equipment. Also, don't leave trees outside the collection time or area due to fire hazard.

The following TreeCycle sites are open during daylight hours, seven days a week, unless noted otherwise.

Oro Valley Lot: Naranja Park, 810 W. Naranja Drive.;

Golf Links Sports Park: 2400 S. Craycroft Road;

Tucson Rodeo Grounds: 4823 S. 6th Ave. (east of Rodeo Grounds, on 3rd Ave. north of Irvington Road)

Los Reales Landfill: 5300 E. Los Reales Road (follow signs, open Mon – Sat, 6 a.m. – 5 p.m.);

Purple Heart Park: 9820 E. Rees Loop (near dog park);

Randolph Golf Course: 600 S. Alvernon Way, (southeast corner of parking lot);

Tank's Speedway Recycling & Landfill Facility: 7301 E Speedway (turn north on Prudence Rd., open Mon – Fri, 7 a.m. – 4 p.m.; Sat, 7 a.m. – 2 p.m.;

Tank’s Ina Land Reclamation Facility: 5300 W. Ina Rd. (open Mon – Fri, 7 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.; Sat 7 a.m. – 2 p.m. during business hours only at both locations. The business asks people not to leave trees outside property. ;

Joaquin Murrieta Park1400 N. Silverbell Road.

For more information, visit the Environmental and General Services Department website.

