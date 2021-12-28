Snow forecast for Catalinas, Rincons on Tuesday night

Your tax-deductible GIFT to nonprofit authentically local independent news can be TRIPLED by NewsMatch & our Community Challenge Fund, but donate NOW, before it's too late! Fight fake news with REAL WATCHDOG REPORTING from TucsonSentinel.com »

Up to 8 inches of snow could fall on mountain ranges across Southern Arizona on Tuesday night, including the Santa Catalinas and Rincons around Tucson, the National Weather Service said, which issued a Winter Weather Advisory.

For the two Sky Island ranges on Tucson's north and east edges, 3-8 inches of snow is possible, with even more potentially falling on the White Mountains and other parts of Central and Northern Arizona.

While temperatures in the valley will be about 48 degrees for an overnight low, with rain possible for the next several days, the colder temperatures at higher elevations mean snow is likely in areas above 6,000 feet.

In the mountains above 8,000 feet, 8-12 inches of snow is possible over the next day.

The Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect from 5 p.m. Tuesday to 5 a.m. on Wednesday. Officials warned that people should be prepared for sudden winter conditions at higher elevations, and that roads such as the Catalina Highway, U.S. 191 and Arizona Highway 366 will be slick.

"Travel could be very difficult," NWS said. "The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute."

"Multiple weather systems will bring cool conditions and periods of valley rain and mountain snow this week," NWS forecasters said. "After a chance of showers later today into tomorrow morning, our best chance of showers will be Thursday night into Saturday morning. Significant snowfall is possible in the mountains. As storms exit the area, widespread freezes are possible early next week. "

- 30 -