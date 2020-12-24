Pima jail guard arrested, faces 2 assault charges

Your tax-deductible GIFT to nonprofit authentically local independent news can be DOUBLED by NewsMatch, but donate NOW, before it's too late! Fight fake news with REAL WATCHDOG REPORTING from TucsonSentinel.com »

A guard at the Pima County Jail has been arrested and charged with two counts of assault in an investigation dating from August. Officer Michael Flaminio was suspended without pay in 2019 for an earlier incident.

Flaminio, 36, was arrested Wednesday and released after being cited for two misdemeanor counts of assault, authorities said.

The 12-year veteran corrections officer was criminally investigated after a "use of force incident" at the Adult Detention Complex was reviewed in August and "supervisory staff realized the incident required further investigation," a Pima County Sheriff's Department spokesman said.

Details of the incident were not provided by PCSD.

The Pima County Attorney's Office declined to bring felony charges against Flaminio, but "probable cause existed for two misdemeanor assault charges," said Deputy James Allerton.

"Officer Flaminio has been on paid administrative leave since August 15th, while the criminal investigation has been conducted," Allerton said.

Flaminio was disciplined in the spring of 2019, with PCSD suspending him for a day without pay for violating department rules about the supervision of the jail. Flaminio appealed that suspension to the Pima County Law Enforcement Merit System Council, but the discipline was upheld in a unanimous vote of that civil service body in July 2019.

Details of Flaminio's conduct that led to the suspension were not immediately available. Merit System documents indicate that jail video of two days in February 2019 was used as evidence against the guard.

- 30 -