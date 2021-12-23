Pima Association of Governments seeks public input on federal grant plans

Your tax-deductible GIFT to nonprofit authentically local independent news can be TRIPLED by NewsMatch & our Community Challenge Fund, but donate NOW, before it's too late! Fight fake news with REAL WATCHDOG REPORTING from TucsonSentinel.com »

Pima County public officials are asking the public for comments on long-range plans for public transit and transportation.

The comment period runs through 5 p.m. on Jan. 11, and those comments will be used by PAG to guide their decisions over how to spend federal grants intended to help seniors and those with disabilities.

Comments may be submitted via the online public comment form at PAGregion.com or emailed to info@PAGregion.com.

Mailed comments should be sent to: Pima Association of Governments, 1 E. Broadway Blvd., Suite 401, Tucson, AZ 85701.

Here's what PAG is looking for from the public:

Discovering regional service gaps and needs;

Describing the current network of transportation providers including public transit, private transportation systems including non-emergency medical transportation providers, volunteer and disabled veteran transportation services;

Revealing overlaps and gaps in services by mapping service area boundaries provided by participating agencies, volunteer transportation services, non-emergency and veteran transportation providers;

Identifying populations served relative to agency programs;

Determining opportunities for volunteer transportation services;

Identifying opportunities for regional coordination among transportation providers;

Evaluating the impact of COVID-19 on services and anticipating recovery from those impacts;

Creating coordinated strategies for addressing funding constraints;

Prioritizes collaboration to solve regional challenges via:

Setting goals and strategies to advance regional coordination;

Identifying funding priorities for Federal Transit Administration Section 5310 projects.

The draft of the transportation plan may be viewed on the PAG Public Comments webpage. The plan may also be viewed online at all branches of the Pima County library system that have computers available for public use.

For more information call Genine Sullivan, PAG transportation mobility coordinator, at 520-792-1093.

