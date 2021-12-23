What's open, what's closed on Christmas & New Year's

Your tax-deductible GIFT to nonprofit authentically local independent news can be TRIPLED by NewsMatch & our Community Challenge Fund, but donate NOW, before it's too late! Fight fake news with REAL WATCHDOG REPORTING from TucsonSentinel.com »

$5,000 Newshound $2,500 Trusted Source $1,000 Copy Desk Chief $500 Correspondent $250 Stringer $100 Printer's Devil $50 Cub reporter $25 Informed Source $10 Dear Reader Enter your own amount (below)

Or give a secure one-time gift with PayPal or your credit card:

$10/mo. Cub Reporter $15/mo. Printer's Devil $20/mo. Stringer $40/mo. Correspondent $50/mo. Senior Correspondent Enter your own monthly amount (number only)

Subscribe and stretch your donation over time:

The Christmas and New Year's holidays fall on a Saturday this year, so various institutions are handling the the holiday differently.

Post offices will be closed on Christmas Day and New Year's Day only.

Most banks will be closed on Christmas Day and New Year's Day. Some will also close Christmas Eve (i.e. Vantage West) with Christmas falling on a Saturday.

Pima County offices and courts will be closed Christmas Eve and New Year's Eve.

State offices will also be closed Christmas Eve and New Year's Eve, as well as Christmas and New Year's days.

Tucson trash and recycling will be collected Christmas Eve and New Year's Eve according to the normal schedule.

Tucson city offices and courts will be closed on Christmas Eve there will be no court on Christmas Day.

Federal offices and courts will be closed Christmas Eve, New Year's Eve and both Christmas and New Year's day.

Tucson Water offices will be closed Christmas Eve and New Year's Eve, as well as Christmas and New Year's Day.

Reid Park Zoo will be closed Christmas Day. The Zoo Lights event stops on Dec. 23rd and resumes Dec. 26 - 30.

The University of Arizona will be closed from Dec. 23 - Jan. 3.

Pima Community College will be closed Dec. 24 - Jan. 3.

The Motor Vehicle Division and emissions testing will be closed Dec. 24 and Dec. 31.

Sun Tran buses will follow the Sunday schedule Christmas Eve and New Year's Eve as well as Christmas and New Year's days.

U.S. stock exchanges will be closed Dec. 24 but will be trading on Dec. 31. They will be closed on weekends.

- 30 -