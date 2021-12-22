Comic: Claytoonz: Some boo-hoos matter

Your tax-deductible GIFT to nonprofit authentically local independent news can be TRIPLED by NewsMatch & our Community Challenge Fund, but donate NOW, before it's too late! Fight fake news with REAL WATCHDOG REPORTING from TucsonSentinel.com »

Is this a trend now? Any time one of these goons shoots a black person or people at a Black Lives Matter protest, you’ll get off if you cry in court? White tears can be very powerful with white jurors and white judges…even if there aren’t any actual tears.

Kim Potter, a Brooklyn Center, Minnesota cop (since resigned), killed Daunte Wright, an unarmed black man, with her Glock pistol, claiming she confused it with her taser. The jury is now deliberating verdicts on two charges of manslaughter. That’s basically two charges of oops, you killed someone. Maybe you should be able to go home.

The cops pulled Wright over because of an expired license plate, and an air freshener hanging from his rearview mirror. Driving with an air freshener dangling from a rearview mirror is illegal in Minnesota, but I bet you’ve never heard of a white person being stopped for it.

The cops pulled Wright over. They discovered there were outstanding warrants for the guy. Two cops, one being a trainee, attempt to arrest him, there was a struggle, and then Kim Potter springs into action. She was actually training the trainee. This person who should not have been a cop was training someone to be a cop.

Potter had a taser on her left hip. She had her gun on her right hip. She pulled out the gun alerted and her fellow officers by screaming “taser” three times, so they’d get out of the way and not be tased. As we all know by now, she didn’t pull out and point her taser. She pulled out her gun. She shot and killed Daunte Wright.

Potter had an emotional breakdown on the scene. And then she had an emotional breakdown on the witness stand during her trial.

Potter was perfectly composed on the stand before her tearless breakdown. And she was perfectly composed again after.

Her lawyer said, “A mistake is not a crime.” I’m not a lawyer but I know that sometimes, a mistake can be a crime. Courts have sent people to prison for mistakes in the past.

Potter’s lawyer also blamed Daunte Wright for his death. He said, “Daunte Wright caused his own death because he tried to climb back into his car as he was being handcuffed, and if he’d only thrown his hands up in surrender, none of this would have happened. Potter made a mistake.”

That’s some serious white privilege there. You shoot a black guy and then claim it’s his fault for being shot.

Resisting arrest should not be a death sentence. A cop shouldn’t be judge, jury, and executioner no more than a 17-year-old boy out after curfew armed with an assault rifle playing Rambo.

After 26 years on a police force, a cop should know the differences between a black metal gun and a plastic neon yellow taser that’s a pound lighter. The cop should be able to know which is which without even looking since one is heavier than the other and they’ve both been on different sides of her waist for years. If I can tell the difference between a Microsoft Surface Pen and an Apple Pencil with my eyes closed, then a cop with 26 years of experience should be able to tell the difference between a gun and a taser.

Like Rittenhouse’s jury, Potter’s is mostly white. Like Rittenhouse, Potter’s crying contained more sound effects than tears. She only has to trick, I mean convince one juror.

Kyle Rittenhouse’s legal team hired the person who helped O.J. Simpson’s legal team select a jury. Maybe Potter’s legal team hired Rittenhouse’s acting coach.

