Pima County needs volunteers for annual homeless count

The Tucson-Pima Collaboration to End Homelessness is seeking 300 volunteers to fan out around the Tucson area on the morning of Jan. 26 and survey those without a permanent roof over their head.

The partnership is conducting the 2022 Everyone Counts campaign to interview the homeless by going to places like bus stops, washes, meal sites, abandoned buildings and other places they use for shelter.

The information collected will help tailor social service programs to fit the needs of this community.

Volunteers do not need to be experienced, but should have a desire to contribute to a community-wide effort to help reduce homelessness in Pima County and be comfortable using an application on a smart phone.

Those interested can ask questions by e-mailing everyonecounts@tpch.net. Those who want to register can do so on this site.

- 30 -