4th Avenue Street Fair means road closures for Tucson motorists, transit changes

Tucson's Fourth Avenue Winter Street Fair is this weekend, meaning road closures to accommodate the event.

Starting at 1 p.m. on Dec. 9, North 4th Avenue will be closed between East University Boulevard to East Eighth Street. East Sixth Street will remain open.

The following side street closures will also be in place:

East 4th and 7th streets between North 3rd Avenue and North 5th Avenue;

East 5th Street between North Third Avenue and North Herbert Avenue;

East 8th Street from North Hoff Avenue to North 4th Avenue.

All closures are scheduled to reopen by approximately midnight on Dec. 12.

To accommodate the street fair booths, the Sun Link Streetcar will make temporary route adjustments and Sun Tran buses will provide service to streetcar passengers around the Fourth Avenue Street Fair closure.

From the eastern terminus, the Sun Link Streetcar will operate from East Helen Street to East University Boulevard and down North 3rd Avenue and back.

On the western terminus, the streetcar will operate from Avenida del Convento through downtown to North 4th Avenue and East 8th Street and back.

Streetcar passengers can board the Sun Tran shuttle bus from temporary transfer stops at North 4th Avenue and East 9th Street, at North 5th Avenue and East 6th Street, and at East University Boulevard and North 4th Avenue. The attached map details the streetcar route adjustments and shuttle bus route and stops.

Free Shuttle Service is provided from the Pennington Street Garage and Tyndall Garage to the fair. Plus, the Sun Link Streetcar is free to ride.

The traveling public should use caution when driving, bicycling or walking around the event. Motorists should be on the lookout for event participants, obey all traffic control, and watch for detour signs and personnel providing traffic control.

The Fourth Avenue Winter Street Fair begins on Dec. 10 and is open daily through Dec. 12, from 10 a.m. to dusk. Further information about the fair may be found at www.fourthavenue.org.

