Overcrowded PACC shelter needs 50 foster homes for cats and dogs

The Pima Animal Care Center needs to open up 25 to 50 kennels immediately after taking in a large number of animals from an overwhelmed pet owner.

So far, Pima County animal protection officers have taken in 19 cats and two dogs from the person's home. The officers are still checking to make sure all pets have been removed and aren’t any still hiding.

There are no welfare violations and all the animals appear healthy, so no criminal complaints will be issued at this time, officials said.

PACC veterinarians are examining all the pets, so they won’t be available to foster or adopt for a couple of days. However, the county shelter needs to make immediate need to make room for these pets, so fosters and adopters are needed.

“We need to open some kennel spaces for these pets, so we need families who can foster or adopt cats or large dogs,” said Monica Dangler, director of Animal Services. “The shelter is still uncomfortably full for this time of year.”

PACC now has 652 pets in search of foster or adoptive homes, and 1,138 pets in foster care that also need permanent homes. A combination of factors has caused the current crowding, including healthy strays being brought directly to the shelter when found, an increase in calls to Pet Support, dogs that prefer to be solo in their kennels, and an influx of animals that are part of Animal Protection Services’ investigations.

“Each day PACC opens with a handful of available kennels, and most days the shelter is taking in more pets than are getting out of the shelter,” Dangler said.

If you or someone you know needs help with the number of pets in their home, please contact PACC's Pet Support Center here.

Pima Animal Care Center is open Monday to Friday, noon to 7 p.m., and 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. To see a list of available pets and services, head to pima.gov/animalcare.

- 30 -