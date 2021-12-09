Isaiah 'Zaya' Danny Acuna, 2002-2021 | Obituary

Your tax-deductible GIFT to nonprofit authentically local independent news can be TRIPLED by NewsMatch & our Community Challenge Fund, but donate NOW, before it's too late! Fight fake news with REAL WATCHDOG REPORTING from TucsonSentinel.com »

It’s with deep pain and remorse in our hearts that our family announces the death of Isaiah Danny Acuna, who passed away on Nov. 24, 2021, in Tucson, Arizona.

He left an impression on everyone he met and touched the lives of many. He loved Ice Cube, the Raiders and TikTok. He loved everybody, especially his family.

He’s survived by his mother Margarita Andrade, father Paul Acuna Sr., sister Angelique Acuna (Nina, Naya, Nariah and Nikolas) and brother Paul Acuna Jr. (Zendaya, Milah and Zaidan).

He was so thoughtful, always checking in on his family members wanting to make sure everyone was okay. He missed his mom even when he was sitting right next to her. He was so funny, witty and quick with his comebacks. And never hesitated to tell people what he thought.

Now that he’s with the Creator his family needs prayers more than ever before.

Isaiah’s life will be celebrated with a traditional Yaqui funeral service Dec. 17-18, 2021, at 5350 W. Ejea Sewa, Tucson, AZ 85757. The service will start at 4 p.m. on the 17th and he will be laid to rest at 11 a.m. on the 18th. You can donate for his funeral expenses and memorials here.

