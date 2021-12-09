Arizona recreational marijuana sales hit $58 million in October

Your tax-deductible GIFT to nonprofit authentically local independent news can be TRIPLED by NewsMatch & our Community Challenge Fund, but donate NOW, before it's too late! Fight fake news with REAL WATCHDOG REPORTING from TucsonSentinel.com »

Marijuana sales in Arizona hit record highs in October, with nearly $58 million in estimated sales of recreational cannabis for the month, according to state tax officials.

For the month, the Arizona Department of Revenue reported that nearly $4.9 million in sales taxes — known officially as transaction privilege taxes — were collected in October for adult-use recreational marijuana. And when the 16% excise tax on cannabis is applied, Arizonans paid another $9.7 million to purchase marijuana, edibles, resins and more.

Arizona voters in 2020 approved Proposition 207, which legalized recreational marijuana use for adults, and sales began in January of this year.

The previous record for adult-use marijuana sales was in July, when dispensaries sold $54.5 million of cannabis.

Arizona also has a medical marijuana program and collects sales taxes for that, as well — and it remains a larger market than the adult-use program. For October, ADOR officials estimate there were $63 million in medical marijuana sales.

In all, both programs have combined to more than $1.1 billion in cannabis sales in Arizona in the first 10 months of the year; about $641 million in medical marijuana and $466 million in recreational.

That has added more than $175 million in tax revenue to state coffers, Nearly $41 million of that has gone to the state’s general fund, while $23 million has gone to cities where the sales were made. Another $6.6 million has gone directly to fund public schools.

This report was first published by the Arizona Mirror.



