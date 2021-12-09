 Carillo school's 85th Las Posadas continues Tucson Christmas tradition on Friday
Carillo school's 85th Las Posadas continues Tucson Christmas tradition on Friday

The 85th annual Las Posadas celebration will be held at The Carrillo Communications and Creative Arts Magnet School on Friday, Dec. 10. 

Las Posadas is a Mexican tradition in which children lead a procession, singing songs to commemorate Mary and Joseph’s difficult journey from Nazareth to Bethlehem in search of shelter.

The posada will include performances at the school, food for sale to support the event expenses and a costumed procession through Barrio Viejo. The procession is primarily made up of children dressed as angels in silver and gold robes carrying lit candles and images of Mary and Joseph riding a donkey while singing holiday songs.

Tucson High Magnet School’s Mariachi Rayos del Sol and Folklorico groups will also perform during the event.

Mexican pastries, food, and hot chocolate will be served beginning at 5:30 p.m., at the school, located at 440 S. Main Ave. The procession will begin at 6:45 p.m.

The 85th Las Posadas will continue a holiday tradition through Barrio Viejo this year.

