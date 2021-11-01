Where to drop your ballots for Tucson city, Vail schools elections

Voters who've held onto their ballots in the all-mail-in Tucson city and Vail School District elections have a few locations they can hand them over in person on Monday and Tuesday. All ballots must be received by 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Election Day, to be counted.

The last day to return ballots by mail was last week — any voter who hasn't yet cast a ballot must make sure to return it in person.

Tucson and Vail both conduct all-mail local elections, with only a limited number of polling places open on Election Day itself.

Tucson voters are picking the next members of the Council from Wards 3, 5 and 6, and voting on Props. 206 (minimum wage increase) and 410 (salary increase for mayor and councilmembers). Vail voters are having their say on a budget override for maintenance and operations. About 20,000 voters are eligible to participate in both elections, but must hand in their ballots in different locations, except for the East Side (Broadway) office of Pima County Recorder.

The Recorder's Office locations offer ballot drop-off only. Voters cannot pick up a new or replacement ballot at those sites.

All ballot locations are open through 5 p.m. on Monday, and 6 a.m.-7 p.m. on Tuesday.

Tucson voters

Ballot drop-off, replacements:

Department of Housing and Community Development, 310 N. Commerce Park Loop

Morris K. Udall Regional Center, 7200 E. Tanque Verde Rd.

Donna R. Liggins Recreation Center, 2160 N. 6th Ave.

William Clements Recreation Center, 8155 E. Poinciana Dr.

El Pueblo Senior Center, 101 W. Irvington Rd.

Parks and Recreation Administration, 900 S. Randolph Way

Tucson City Clerk Elections Center, 800 E. 12th St.

Drop-off only:

Pima County Recorder, 240 N. Stone Ave.

Pima County Recorder, 6550 S. Country Club Rd.

Pima County Recorder, 6920 E. Broadway, Suite D

Vail voters

Tuesday only (drop-off & replacement ballots):

Christ Lutheran Vail Church, 14600 E Colossal Cave Rd.

Monday & Tuesday (drop-off only):

Pima County Recorder, 6920 E. Broadway, Suite D

For more, see the city's election page and the county schools page.

