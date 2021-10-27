 Weds. deadline to mail back Tucson, Vail ballots
Dylan Smith TucsonSentinel.com

Tucson voters wanting to mail back their ballots in the ongoing election for City Council seats and two propositions should do so Wednesday, if they haven't yet. Ballots can be dropped off in person through Election Day, next Tuesday. Vail School District voters also have a mail-in election taking place.

Ballots should be mailed back by Oct. 27, so they can be received by Election Day. Ballots can also be dropped off in person on Nov. 2 at voting locations around the city.

Tucson and Vail both conduct all-mail local elections, with only a limited number of polling places open on Election Day itself.

Tucson voters are picking the next members of the Council from Wards 3, 5 and 6, and voting on Props, 206 (minimum wage increase) and 410 (salary increase for mayor and councilmembers). Vail voters are having their say on a budget override for maintenance and operations.

For more, see the city's election page and the county schools page.

- 30 -
