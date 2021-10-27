Amphi Middle School will host 'healthy features' vax fair, including new mural by Joe Pagac

Tucson artist Joe Pagac, known for his series of murals throughout Tucson, will begin work on a 200-foot mural at Amphitheater Middle School, as part of the district's "Growing Healthy Futures Fair," on November 6, which will include a COVID-19 vaccination clinic, as well as giveaways and a new community garden.

The free event is scheduled will run 9 a.m. to noon at the school at 315 E. Prince Rd., said Michelle Valenzuela, a spokeswoman for Amphitheater Public Schools.

Pagac's mural will replace a fading mural, and feature the school's mascot, the Pirate, and other imagery decided by staff and students, Valenzuela said. The mural is funded with a donation from Cox Communications, she said.

As part of the fair, the Pima County Health Department will provide free COVID-19 vaccinations for children 12 and over, Valenzuela said.

The fair will also include the unveiling of Amphi Middle School’s new community garden space, part of an effort donated by TANK’S Green Stuff—a Tucson-based landscaping company—and EcoGro, a retail outlet for aquaponic systems.

Valenzuela said that families can get their hands dirty, and take part in a "fun, interactive and educational experience" at the new garden, dubbed the "Pirate Patch." The new garden will will help students at Amphi Middle School "learn how to grow fresh, healthy foods," she said.

Members of the public can also pick up a bag of groceries donated by the the Moonchild Foundation, in partnership with Safeway. Bags are available on a first-come, first-serve basis and only while supplies last, she said.

Other groups will be on hand, including the Amphi Foundation, Child & Family Resources, as well as representatives from Pima County’s rent assistance, utility assistance, workforce development and youth center programs, Valenzuela said.

- 30 -