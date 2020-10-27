Tuesday last day to mail back early ballots

Get free email updates from TucsonSentinel.com! Our authentically local watchdog reporting, delivered straight to you. SIGN UP NOW »

The last day recommended to return an early ballot by mail is Tuesday, Oct. 27, officials said, but both in-person drop-off and early voting remain available through Election Day next week.

Because all mail-in ballots must be returned by the time polls close on Nov. 3, anyone with a ballot that has not been sent back after Tuesday's deadline should return it by hand. Ballots can be dropped off at any early voting location. Early ballots can also be handed in on Election Day next Tuesday, but will not be added to the county until they can be verified later next week.

"Because ballots must be received by 7 p.m. on Election Day, after Oct. 27, we recommend that voters find a place to drop off their ballots," said Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs.

From Hobbs' office:

All Arizona ballots-by-mail come with a postage-paid return envelope. There is no need to add more postage. After sealing a ballot in the return envelope, voters must remember to sign and date the envelope, and include a phone number election officials can use to contact the voter if needed. Voters can also return their voted ballot to their County Recorder’s Office, any official drop-box or drop-off location, or any voting location in their county.

Early turnout has been heavy, even for Arizona, a state where some 70% of voters cast their ballots prior to Election Day in previous cycles. More than 1.8 million ballots have been returned already across the state.

In addition to a wave of mail-in ballots being sent back or handed in, a number of voters have requested and cast their ballots in person at early voting locations.

Monday, more than 3,000 cast their early ballots at locations in Pima County — among 12,000 who have already done so, Recorder F. Ann Rodriguez said.

"Voters are excited to cast their vote and cast it early," said Rodriguez. "I'm so pleased with the turnout. I want to thank the citizens of Pima County for coming out and voting early."

Early voting continues through Friday; emergency voting will be available at limited locations on Saturday and Monday.

Across Arizona, early voting has seen a slight edge for Democrats, who are leading by 10% in turnout to date, and are up by 90,000 returned ballots. 749,000 Democrats have already cast their ballots, compared to 658,000 Republicans. But the 450,0000 ballots returned by voters who aren't registered with either major party will be an important factor — as will voters who potentially vote in person on Election Day, along with the many who have yet to return early ballots that were sent to them.

In Pima County, nearly twice as many Democrats have returned early ballots as Republicans — 161,000 to 86,000 — which is not surprising given the significant partisan edge across the county.

Pima County early voting sites

Open Oct. 7 - Oct. 30

Mon.-Fri, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Outdoor drop boxes available; curbside drop-off open beginning Oct. 19.

Recorder's Main Office, 240 N. Stone Ave.

Recorder's East Side Annex, 6920 E. Broadway

Ballot Processing Center, 6550 S. Country Club Rd.

Open Oct. 14-Oct. 30

Curbside drop-off open beginning Oct. 19.

Pima County Natural Resources, Parks & Recreation, 3500 W. River Rd. (Mon.-Fri. 9 a.m.-5 p.m.)

Woods Library, 3455 N. 1st Ave. (Mon/Weds/Fri 9 a.m.- 3 p.m.; Tues/Thurs 8 a.m.-5 p.m.)

Open Oct 26-Oct. 30

Oro Valley Library, 1305 W. Naranja Dr. (Mon/Weds/Fri 9 a.m.- 5 p.m.; Tues/Thurs 10 a.m.-7 p.m.)

Wheeler Taft Abbett Library, 7800 N. Schisler Dr. (Mon/Weds/Fri 9 a.m.- 5 p.m.; Tues/Thurs 10 a.m.-7 p.m.)

Miller Golf Links Library, 9640 E. Golf Links (Mon/Weds/Fri 9 a.m.- 5 p.m.; Tues/Thurs 10 a.m.-7 p.m.)

Kirk-Bear Canyon Library, 8959 E. Tanque Verde Rd. (Mon/Weds/Fri 9 a.m.- 5 p.m.; Tues/Thurs 10 a.m.-7 p.m.)

Mission Library, 3770 S. Mission Rd. (Mon/Weds/Fri 9 a.m.- 5 p.m.; Tues/Thurs 10 a.m.-7 p.m.)

The Good Shepherd, 177750 S. La Cañada, Green Valley/Sahuarita (Mon.-Fri., 9 a.m.-5 p.m.)

University of Arizona ASUA Admin, Student Union 3rd floor (Mon.-Fri., 9 a.m.-5 p.m.)

Toka Community Building, 51 Baboquivari Circle, Sells (Mon.-Fri., 9 a.m.-4 p.m.)

Salazar-Ajo Library 15 W. Plaza St., Ajo (Mon.-Fri., 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Ajo residents only)

Emergency voting

Early voting ends Oct. 30. Emergency voting will be available at all locations (except Ajo and UA sites) on Saturday, Oct. 31, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., and Monday, Nov. 2, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

