Food bank service to go mobile

A local social services agency will be adding mobile food bank options for families in need.

Interfaith Community Services (ICS) has announced that starting Nov. 1, it will offer food banks at various locations around Tucson, Tuesdays through Saturdays, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. These sites are expected to serve serve 50-60 families a day.

Both locations do help alleviate the hardship of hunger for some families, but other individuals are limited by their lack of available transportation to get to either site to pick up food.

Interfaith Community Services in partnership with the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona, operates two permanent food bank locations — at 2820 W. Ina Rd and at 8701 E. Old Spanish Trail. Together, these sites distribute over 3,500 emergency food bags each month to low-income seniors, individuals and families in need. Other food bank locations are available, but getting to them can be a problem for families who don't have access to personal transportation.

Registered households can receive one food allotment a month containing Emergency Food Assistance Program items, and are then allowed to visit one more time during the month to pick up extra food items provided by the food bank.

As supplies are available, ICS allows also recipients to select supplemental items to stretch their resources. These items can include pet food, diapers, and toiletry supplies.

ICS also offers free produce to families, supplementing their monthly food bank visits or for anyone in the community who may need a little extra in any given month.

Location information for the mobile food bank and the free produce will be regularly updated on the ICS social media pages and on its website, icstucson.org. Additionally, running the ICS Food Banks would not be possible without the support of volunteers. Anyone interested in volunteering should contact ICS Volunteer Engagement Manager, Tori Carlson at 520-526-9308 or tcarlson@icstucson.org.

- 30 -