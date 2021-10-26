UA law school hosting discussion on 'how rights went wrong'

Constitutional rights are both a part of American identity and a source of some of division.

Legal scholar Jamal Greene will be discussing his new book “How Rights Went Wrong: Why Our Obsessions With Rights is Tearing America Apart," with former Tucson Mayor Jonathan Rothschild during an on-line lecture Thursday.

The event, on Oct. 28, will be the first of the James E. Rogers College of Law's annual Pitt Family Foundation Speaker Series. Rotshschild, a local attorney and UA Law School professor, will moderate the online speaker series through March.

Greene will discuss with Rothschild how to rethink the relationship between constitutional law and political dysfunction and how to recover America's original vision of rights, while updating them to confront the challenges of the 21st century.

Greene has served as senior visiting scholar at the Knight First Amendment Institute at Columbia University, where he commissioned and oversaw scholarly research relating to free speech and new communications platforms.

He currently serves as co-chair of the Oversight Board, an independent body set up to review content moderation decisions on Facebook and Instagram.

The Pitt Family Foundation Speaker Series is part of the Participatory Democracy Initiative at the University of Arizona. The Participatory Democracy Initiative is an interdisciplinary and community-engaged program of the College of Law, the School of Government and Public Policy, and the School of Journalism.

Register for the event here.

- 30 -